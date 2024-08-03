Invst LLC Invests $762,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,718 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. 3,051,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.