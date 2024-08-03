Invst LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,453,178,000 after buying an additional 1,529,202 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after buying an additional 5,627,461 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,345,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $64.65. 13,888,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,390. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

