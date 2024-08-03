Invst LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMR. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $18.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.52. 338,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.55 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $17.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

