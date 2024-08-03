Invst LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Invst LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VCIT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.34. 5,908,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,594. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
