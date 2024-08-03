iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,374,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,971,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,554. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

