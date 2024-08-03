iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after acquiring an additional 627,127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,846,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 833,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,810,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 3,212,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

