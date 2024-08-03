iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.42. Approximately 1,992,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 800,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGLB. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,347,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,221,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after buying an additional 146,470 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 170,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 135,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 100,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,713,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

