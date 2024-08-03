iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $90.38. 476,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,428. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

