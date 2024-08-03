iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 218.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,530 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $38,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. 476,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,428. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

