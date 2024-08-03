iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 25,136,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

