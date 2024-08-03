iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $10.01 on Friday, hitting $265.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,481. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

