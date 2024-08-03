iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 749,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 348,309 shares.The stock last traded at $89.58 and had previously closed at $91.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,304,000 after buying an additional 63,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.