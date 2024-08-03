iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 265,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 162,201 shares.The stock last traded at $120.81 and had previously closed at $122.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.