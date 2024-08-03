iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.