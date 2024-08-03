iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.76

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.76 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 69417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 86,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

