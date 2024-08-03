iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Hamilton Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 1,057,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

