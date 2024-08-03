Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lowered by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

