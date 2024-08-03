Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 10.0% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,748,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 836,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1966 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

