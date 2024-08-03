Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 225.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $102.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,054.17 or 0.99991900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00062844 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0008791 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

