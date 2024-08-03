Jet Protocol Trading 225.5% Higher This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $102.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 225.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,605.26 or 1.00012151 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00087957 USD and is down -36.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $243.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.