JMP Securities Lowers PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target to $12.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 263,958 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.