John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.33.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
