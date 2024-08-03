John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 46,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,707. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
