John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
HPI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
