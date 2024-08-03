John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

HPI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,707. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

