Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.33

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and traded as low as $40.63. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 1,615 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3789 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

