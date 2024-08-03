Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.45

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.45 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.07). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 689,201 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 185 ($2.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 155 ($1.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
