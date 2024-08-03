Jonathan C. Locker Acquires 6,200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

