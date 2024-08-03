JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.91.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $179.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

