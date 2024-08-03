JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $276.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.90. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.