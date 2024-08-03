JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.02

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.02 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.75). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.72), with a volume of 950,783 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £387.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,275.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.25.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

In related news, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,108.31). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

