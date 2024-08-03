JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,082.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.74), with a volume of 154631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.53).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JTC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.79) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get JTC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JTC

JTC Stock Down 3.6 %

About JTC

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 970.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 874.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.