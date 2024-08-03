Kadena (KDA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.55 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $127.14 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,935,164 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

