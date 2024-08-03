Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $4.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,049 shares of company stock worth $1,238,583. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

