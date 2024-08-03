Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $97.51 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,356,879,810 coins and its circulating supply is 24,356,866,516 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,353,857,958.517673 with 24,352,646,379.507557 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18502958 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $133,573,235.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

