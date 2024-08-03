Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Kava has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $361.00 million and $9.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037334 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,976 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.