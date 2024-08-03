Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $480.68 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $480.68 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,046.05 or 0.04945929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kelp DAO Restaked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,627.17904656. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,000.94430276 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $8,455,699.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.