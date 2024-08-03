Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2243 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
Keppel Trading Down 0.9 %
KPELY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 1,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273. Keppel has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.
About Keppel
