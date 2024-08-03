Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2243 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Keppel Trading Down 0.9 %

KPELY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 1,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273. Keppel has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

About Keppel

See Also

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

