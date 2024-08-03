KILT Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.60 Million (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $119,158.88 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

