Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$192.11.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$146.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$172.83.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.33 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,120.20. Insiders have sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

