KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $32.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $59.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $696.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $808.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.79.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.24.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

