Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Kodiak Gas Services has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kodiak Gas Services to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Shares of NYSE:KGS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 1,029,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.33.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

