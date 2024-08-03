Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.