Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $69.12 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,054,000 after acquiring an additional 601,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

