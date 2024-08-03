Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-$3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,882,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

