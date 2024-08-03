Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.300-14.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

