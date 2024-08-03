Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wedbush

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 231,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at $117,130,647.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Further Reading

