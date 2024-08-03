LandWolf (SOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.37 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $86.37 million and $2.54 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,960,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,960,575 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,960,578.726984. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00910311 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,901,090.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

