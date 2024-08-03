LandWolf (SOL) Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $77.16 million and $2.17 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,960,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,948,547 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,960,578.726984. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00910311 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,901,090.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

