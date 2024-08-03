LayerZero (ZRO) Price Hits $3.58

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00005942 BTC on major exchanges. LayerZero has a total market cap of $393.77 million and approximately $117.90 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.65179321 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $155,928,542.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

