LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LendingTree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

